Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis dealing with 'rare' leg injury, questionable for NBA Finals Game 3

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, and it is not the calf injury that kept him out in games before this series.

It is a new, "rare" injury that the team announced on Tuesday.

"Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2," the Celtics said in a statement. "The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’s prior right calf injury. After consultation with numerous specialists regarding the rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day."

The dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon is extremely rare, as CBS Sports found there were only 32 documented cases in a 2006 study.

Porzingis said he is "determined" to try to play through the injury, via ESPN, given that this is the final series of the year. However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who watched Porzingis play a key role to help own a 2-0 lead in the series, will be listening to his medical team to hear their thoughts on whether the big man should be on the floor.

"We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands, because of the importance of him," Mazzulla told reporters. "So he’s going to do everything he can to play, and then we’re going to leave it up to our medical team."

Porzingis was spotted in a brace on his left ankle while he took time to speak to reporters on Tuesday. Video also circulated on social media of Porzingis walking around freely and seemingly without pain.

"I will die out there," he said following Game 2.

Fans may wonder why Mazzulla said the decision is out of his hands.

Porzingis returning for the Celtics was a clear boost when this series began. He came off the bench for Boston, but he had the second-most points on the team in Game 1 with 20, while collecting six rebounds.

In Game 2, Porzingis had 12 points, four rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes before getting hurt.

Mazzulla knows how much of an impact he makes on both ends of the floor, especially on offense, as defenses cannot leave him mismatched while also having to worry about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and others who can score at will. Defensively, Porzingis’ height and agility give him the ability to guard anyone on the floor.

Wednesday night marks the first game of the Finals in Dallas, and everyone will be paying close attention to see if Porzingis can suit up for the Celtics. It is too soon to tell if it would be game changing with him off the floor, but he would certainly be missed by Boston if he has to wear street clothes on the bench once again in these playoffs.

