Cavs' Jarrett Allen stuns fans with backward halfcourt shot before game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been red hot to start the 2024-25 season, and center Jarrett Allen underscored that statement with an impressive trick shot before Monday night’s game tipped off.

The Cavaliers’ matchup with the Utah Jazz was delayed because of an issue with one of the rims at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Allen had some fun trying to make sure he stayed warmed up before the tip.

Allen went to halfcourt and took a backward shot. He sunk it, and the crowd in the arena went wild.

The All-Star center is averaging 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers this season. He’s averaging one steal and nearly one block per game as well. He earned Defensive Player of the Year votes last season.

He’s in his fourth full season with the Cavs. He was acquired in the middle of the 2020-21 season from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster deal that saw James Harden head east in a trade that included the Houston Rockets.

Cleveland has been one of the bright spots in the NBA this season. The Cavaliers jumped out to 15 straight wins to begin the year and have kept up that pace even with four losses on the year. Going into the game against Utah, the team had only lost once in December.

The Cavaliers hoped to start a little Christmas break on top of the Eastern Conference and in good spirits as the rush toward the postseason truly began this week. The Cavaliers have three days off before they begin a four-game road trip starting with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.