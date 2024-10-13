Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr wobbles, falls to ground after hit in scary scene

Harrison has been a standout rookie wide receiver

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, but he certainly had a frightening experience before then.

Harrison was trying to catch a pass from Kyler Murray in the second quarter of the game when he was hit and his head collided with a Packers defender. Harrison got up and tried to shake it off, but he wobbled and collapsed to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marvin Harrison Jr vs 49ers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Oct. 6, 2024.  (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

The Cardinals’ medical staff came over to Harrison and he was helped off the field. He went into the blue tent on the sideline before going back to the locker room. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

He was targeted twice in the game but did not record a catch.

TITANS' WILL LEVIS BARRELS OVER CREW MEMBER ON SCRAMBLE, LEAVES WORKER INJURED

Kyler Murray tackled

Packers safety Evan Williams stops Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay won the game 34-13. Packers quarterback Jordan Love had four touchdown passes in the win along with 258 yards.

Murray finished the game with 214 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Harrison had been one of the better rookie starters to burst onto the scene in the first quarter of the 2024 season. Coming into the game, the No. 4 overall pick had 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr vs Commanders

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss. Green Bay improved to 4-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.