Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr wobbles, falls to ground after hit in scary scene

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, but he certainly had a frightening experience before then.

Harrison was trying to catch a pass from Kyler Murray in the second quarter of the game when he was hit and his head collided with a Packers defender. Harrison got up and tried to shake it off, but he wobbled and collapsed to the ground.

The Cardinals’ medical staff came over to Harrison and he was helped off the field. He went into the blue tent on the sideline before going back to the locker room. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

He was targeted twice in the game but did not record a catch.

Green Bay won the game 34-13. Packers quarterback Jordan Love had four touchdown passes in the win along with 258 yards.

Murray finished the game with 214 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Harrison had been one of the better rookie starters to burst onto the scene in the first quarter of the 2024 season. Coming into the game, the No. 4 overall pick had 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Arizona fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss. Green Bay improved to 4-2.