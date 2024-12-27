Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams says Bears fans' frustrations predate his tenure after latest loss: 'It's my first year'

'Their frustrations go way longer back than I’ve been here,' Williams said after the 6-3 loss to Seattle

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Are the Chicago Bears failing Caleb Williams? | The Herd Video

Are the Chicago Bears failing Caleb Williams? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd examines whether the Chicago Bears are providing Caleb Williams with enough support to succeed.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t prepared to take full responsibility for the enduring frustrations of the fans. 

During the Bears’ 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, fans at Soldier Field broke out into boos and "Sell that team" chants. The low-scoring loss marked the team’s 10th straight loss.

Caleb Williams sacked

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Dec. 26, 2024. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

When asked about the fans' reaction after the game, Williams pointed out to reporters that their frustrations go beyond his time in Chicago. 

"It’s my first year. Their frustrations go way longer back than I’ve been here," Williams, who was the first overall pick in last year’s draft, said.

"My job is to go out there and win games. We don’t focus on the outside noise. The fans, they’re gonna cheer and maybe boo sometimes, and you can’t react to that. It’s not something that we react to." 

Caleb Williams leaves the field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears' offense struggled in their latest loss. 

Williams was 16 for 28 with 122 yards, and the Bears finished with just 179 total offensive yards. For that, the rookie quarterback did take ownership. 

"I didn’t play well enough. I didn’t help put the team in a good position to win – a better position to win, and it’s what it is."

Caleb Williams hands off the ball

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears will close out the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers next week. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

