Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's historic season comes to an end; vows she's only 'scratching the surface'

Clark and the Fever's season came to an end Wednesday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner jaw at each other during Fever-Sun playoff game Video

Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner jaw at each other during Fever-Sun playoff game

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner continue to jaw at each other during their Game 2 matchup

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Caitlin Clark’s historic debut season for the Indiana Fever came to a brutal end Wednesday night, as the team dropped Game 2 of their playoff series to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark defied the expectations set out for her coming into the WNBA and had a rookie season of epic proportions. It took her a minute to gel with her teammates weeks after finishing runner-up in the national championship for the second straight season, but she helped turn around a 1-8 start into a playoff performance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark wipes her mouth

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

After the loss to the Sun, Clark said she would take some time to reflect on the year that was.

"I feel like basketball has really consumed my life for a year, so I feel like it would be good for me to kind of reflect back on everything that’s happened," she told reporters. "I feel like I didn’t really have time to reflect on my college career because it ended so fast, and then I came here and trying to give everything I could to this team. It was special. 

"There was a lot of things that this group accomplished that a lot of people probably didn’t think was possible."

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to have at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. However, it was far from her only accolade over the entire season.

SUN STAR ALYSSA THOMAS RIPS FEVER FANS OVER ALLEGED RACISM AFTER ELIMINATING INDIANA FROM WNBA PLAYOFFS

Caitlin Clark and teammates

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, talks to Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, #0, during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

She was the first rookie to record a triple-double when she played against the New York Liberty in July. She was also the first player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat against a team who was in first place in the standings.

She set a single-game record for assists when she put up 19 against the Dallas Wings. She set the single-season record for assists with 337 in total when the season ended.

Clark set the rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 122 – the second most in a single season. She was also the first player in WNBA history to have multiple career games with at least 25 points, 10 assists and five 3-pointers made.

Those records are only the tip of the iceberg – not to mention she was the unanimous AP WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Scary enough, she told reporters Wednesday she was only "scratching the surface."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark shoots

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, shoots the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun during round one game one of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on Sept. 22, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I feel like I had a solid year," she said, via the Indy Star. "But for me, the fun part is I feel like I'm just scratching the surface, and I'm one that's nitpicking every single thing I do, and I want to help this franchise get even better. Help my teammates get even better. Be better for my teammates. And I know there's a lot of room for me to continue to improve. So that's what excites me the most."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.