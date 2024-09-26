Caitlin Clark's historic season comes to an end; vows she's only 'scratching the surface'

Caitlin Clark’s historic debut season for the Indiana Fever came to a brutal end Wednesday night, as the team dropped Game 2 of their playoff series to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark defied the expectations set out for her coming into the WNBA and had a rookie season of epic proportions. It took her a minute to gel with her teammates weeks after finishing runner-up in the national championship for the second straight season, but she helped turn around a 1-8 start into a playoff performance.

After the loss to the Sun, Clark said she would take some time to reflect on the year that was.

"I feel like basketball has really consumed my life for a year, so I feel like it would be good for me to kind of reflect back on everything that’s happened," she told reporters. "I feel like I didn’t really have time to reflect on my college career because it ended so fast, and then I came here and trying to give everything I could to this team. It was special.

"There was a lot of things that this group accomplished that a lot of people probably didn’t think was possible."

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to have at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. However, it was far from her only accolade over the entire season.

She was the first rookie to record a triple-double when she played against the New York Liberty in July. She was also the first player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat against a team who was in first place in the standings.

She set a single-game record for assists when she put up 19 against the Dallas Wings. She set the single-season record for assists with 337 in total when the season ended.

Clark set the rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 122 – the second most in a single season. She was also the first player in WNBA history to have multiple career games with at least 25 points, 10 assists and five 3-pointers made.

Those records are only the tip of the iceberg – not to mention she was the unanimous AP WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Scary enough, she told reporters Wednesday she was only "scratching the surface."

"I feel like I had a solid year," she said, via the Indy Star. "But for me, the fun part is I feel like I'm just scratching the surface, and I'm one that's nitpicking every single thing I do, and I want to help this franchise get even better. Help my teammates get even better. Be better for my teammates. And I know there's a lot of room for me to continue to improve. So that's what excites me the most."