Caitlin Clark was 'really upset' at WNBA Draft for this reason

Caitlin Clark lived out her lifelong dream in early April when she was the first selection in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever after a record-breaking career at Iowa.

Despite feeling the highest of highs, it still was not a perfect night for the women's basketball phenom.

Clark made the trip to New York for the draft and appeared on "Saturday Night Live," and she joked she got "two hours of sleep" and had "zero recollection" of the weekend.

But there was one thing that stuck out to her. She wasn't able to watch the rest of the draft, missing out on some great moments with some friends.

"I was so upset because, after I got drafted, I just got drug out immediately, and I didn’t get to see any of the draft. I had my phone, but I really couldn’t go on it. It made me so upset," Clark said on the "Fresh Talk" podcast with several of her former Hawkeyes teammates.

"I didn’t even get to see Kate [Martin] get drafted. … It made me really upset. Then we went and had fun, but … I didn’t even take pictures with you guys, my family, [boyfriend] Connor [McCaffrey] — no one."

Clark became one of the hottest topics in all of sports throughout the year, both for her skill on the court and what many considered jealousy because her superstardom changed the landscape of women's basketball.

Others contended Clark and Angel Reese were being used in a "race war."

But Clark is living up to her billing as the No. 1 pick. She recorded the most assists in a single season and was one vote shy of unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year award.

