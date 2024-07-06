Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history as she notches first career triple-double

The triple-double then sparked a late comeback

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There's a reason why Caitlin Clark got the most votes for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Entering Saturday, Clark had been awfully close to a triple-double on several occasions, but she finally got it done this time.

The rookie phenom dropped 19 points, handed out 13 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds to become the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

Caitlin Clark after triple double

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates scoring Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It also was the first triple-double in Indiana Fever history, and she became the youngest player to achieve it.

Clark, already with 15 points and 10 assists, recorded her 10th rebound with 7:07 left in the fourth as the Fever trailed by nine, and that seemed to spark a comeback, who trailed by as many as 11 in the quarter.

The Fever chipped away slowly, and after trailing 75-68 with 4:21 to go, they went on an 11-0 run to take a four-point lead.

Clark and Stewart

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) makes a pass as New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A Sabrina Ionescu three-pointer (previously the youngest with a triple-double) cut the Liberty's deficit to one, but the Fever pulled away and earned an 83-78 win after the spirited comeback.

Clark was averaging 16.0 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game entering the contest - the former two stats were both tops among rookies.

After starting 3-10, the Fever have now won six of their last nine games.

Caitlin Clark after hitting three

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, looks on during the game against the New York Liberty on July 6, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark was the only player to collect over 700,000 All-Star Game votes, which came roughly a month after she wasn't selected for the United States Olympic team. She was one of just two rookies to make the All-Star Game, along with Angel Reese.

