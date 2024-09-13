Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA single-season assist record

Caitlin Clark has done it again.

The Indiana Fever rookie sensation broke the WNBA's single-season assist record with the 317th of her rookie season Friday against the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark was on the other end of seeing a landmark single-season record fall in the last meeting between the two teams just two days ago. On Wednesday, Aces veteran A'ja Wilson broke the league's single-season scoring record with 956 points during an 86-75 Las Vegas win.

Prior to that, fellow rookie Angel Reese broke the WNBA's single-season rebound record. Reese broke that record in the Chicago Sky's 79-74 loss at Minnesota Sept. 1, when she surpassed Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 set in 2018.

But Clark took back the spotlight Friday night.

Last Friday against the Minnesota Lynx, Clark drained her 103rd 3-pointer of the season, putting her in the top spot on the Fever's all-time list for 3-pointers in a single season.

Just days before that, she recorded her 100th 3-pointer of the season when the Fever hosted the Los Angeles Sparks, reaching the milestone faster than any player in league history.

She also became the first rookie and the fifth WNBA player to record more than one triple-double in a season. The recently retired Candace Parker , along with Courtney Williams, Sabrina Ionescu and Alyssa Thomas are the other players in the exclusive club.

A week before that, against the Dallas Wings, Clark scored the 595th point of her career, surpassing WNBA legend Tamika Catchings for the most in a single season by a rookie in Fever history .

In her most recent game against Reese and the Sky Aug. 30, Clark had the first 30-point, 12-assist game in WNBA history while becoming just the fifth player, and first rookie, to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game. On top of that, Clark now has 12 double-doubles, which breaks the WNBA record for most double-doubles by a guard in a single season.

Just three days before that, Clark set the record for most made 3-pointers by a rookie, surpassing the mark initially set by the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard. She was 3-for-12 from downtown and finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists as Indiana picked up its 15th win.

That same night, Clark also became the first WNBA player to have at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in six consecutive WNBA games. It was her 10th straight game with at least 15 points and five rebounds, which put her in the elite club with Diana Taurasi.

Clark has led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

