Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening fiancée with gun

Hall was a 2nd-round pick out of Ohio State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall was arrested in Ohio Tuesday on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly threatened his fiancée with a gun.

Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court, Avon Police public information officer James M. Drozdowski told The Associated Press.

Authorities received a call around 10 p.m. Monday from a woman who claimed the 21-year-old Ohio State product pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle, The Associated Press reported, citing an incident report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Hall in minicamp

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. participates in drills during minicamp June 13, 2024, in Berea. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network)

The woman told police she was engaged to Hall, and they share an 11-year-old daughter. Hall is not the biological father of the child.

The woman said the fight escalated after they were discussing financial needs for the child, and the NFL player allegedly became "increasingly agitated" and threw her belongings outside and dragged her on her back along a porch and driveway.

Mike Hall Jr stands there

Mike Hall Jr. (51) of the Cleveland Browns during an offseason workout at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 22, 2024, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

EX-NFL STAR DREW BLEDSOE THINKS PLAYING OLYMPIC FLAG FOOTBALL MIGHT BE FUN, WOULD WANT TYREEK HILL ON TEAM

The woman claimed that Hall put a gun to her temple and said, "I will f---ing end it all. I don’t care." The woman didn’t seek medical treatment. Hall allegedly locked the woman out of the house and left in a pickup truck.

Police said there was evidence, including a damaged door frame and a hole in a door the woman said Hall had punched. Two handguns were reportedly seized — a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.

Hall pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 personal bond, according to Cleveland.com.

"Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities," the team said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment."

Mike Hall Jr in camp

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) of the Cleveland Browns practices at training camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Aug. 5, 2024, in Berea, Ohio. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team didn’t practice Tuesday. The Browns host the Vikings for joint practices Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.