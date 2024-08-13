Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening fiancée with gun

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall was arrested in Ohio Tuesday on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly threatened his fiancée with a gun.

Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court, Avon Police public information officer James M. Drozdowski told The Associated Press.

Authorities received a call around 10 p.m. Monday from a woman who claimed the 21-year-old Ohio State product pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle, The Associated Press reported, citing an incident report.

The woman told police she was engaged to Hall, and they share an 11-year-old daughter. Hall is not the biological father of the child.

The woman said the fight escalated after they were discussing financial needs for the child, and the NFL player allegedly became "increasingly agitated" and threw her belongings outside and dragged her on her back along a porch and driveway.

The woman claimed that Hall put a gun to her temple and said, "I will f---ing end it all. I don’t care." The woman didn’t seek medical treatment. Hall allegedly locked the woman out of the house and left in a pickup truck.

Police said there was evidence, including a damaged door frame and a hole in a door the woman said Hall had punched. Two handguns were reportedly seized — a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.

Hall pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 personal bond, according to Cleveland.com.

"Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities," the team said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment."

The team didn’t practice Tuesday. The Browns host the Vikings for joint practices Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.