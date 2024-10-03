Browns' Nick Chubb says return to practice 'felt like a dream' after long recovery from gruesome knee injury

All-Pro running back Nick Chubb's road to recovery was lengthy.

The Cleveland Browns star suffered a devastating knee injury early last season, missed 15 games in 2023 and underwent two procedures to repair two ligaments, a meniscus and his medial capsule.

This week, Chubb took a major step forward in his comeback bid when he returned to practice.

"It didn’t feel real," Chubb said. "It felt like a dream."

Chubb also provided an encouraging health update, saying his surgically repaired knee responded well to his first time working out on the practice turf in over a year.

"I feel like I’ve been up and battling this for a while now," Chubb said Thursday. "It was great to get all that off my shoulders and finally get back out there."

While Chubb has been running and lifting weights in recent months, it remains unclear when he will suit up for an NFL game.

"I guess we’ll all find out at the same time," Chubb told reporters.

Chubb began the season on the physically unable to perform list and is expected to retain that designation when the Browns take on the Washington Commanders Sunday. In designating him to return to practice, the Browns have a 21-day window to add Chubb to the active oster.

He could be active when Cleveland travels to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in Week 6. But Chubb has his own timeline for when he'll play.

"Whenever I feel good," he said.

Injuries are nothing new for Chubb, who tore ligaments in the same knee while playing at Georgia in 2015. At some point, he’s going to take a hard hit on the knee, but that is not something he fears.

"Once you get out there and you’re running around, it’s like you’re 8 years old again," said Chubb, who has rushed for 6,511 yards and scored 48 touchdowns. "It’s like riding a bike. That’s not something that’s in my head. I mean, you can’t control that.

"I’m going to go out there and play fast."

The Browns entered Week 5 with a disappointing 1-3 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

