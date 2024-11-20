Browns' Myles Garrett has words for Steelers' TJ Watt ahead of AFC North battle

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive stars hyped up the AFC North battle that’s set to take place on Thursday night.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year as he secured 14 sacks and 42 total tackles in 16 games on his way to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He received 23 first-place votes and narrowly won over Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt led the NFL in sacks with 19 and had 48 total tackles in 17 games. He appeared to be upset with the alleged snub and expressed his feelings in a social media post, saying "nothing I’m not used to."

Garrett told reporters Tuesday he thought Watt should apologize after he didn’t reach out to congratulate the Browns star.

"No, he didn't say nothing to me. He's got to apologize to me when I see him," he said.

Garrett explained he was never one to complain about losing out on an award.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 11 OF 2024 NFL SEASON

"I've never complained about the trophy not being in my house and vice versa," he added, via NFL.com. "He shouldn't be feeling two ways about it going to me. So, I'm just going to play the game, I don't play against T.J., he doesn't play against me. But we have a plan to go out and do what we're supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense. But it's up for grabs this year, and we'll see the best man win."

Watt took an opportunity to praise Garrett’s abilities on the football field.

"I have respect for everybody in the league. Obviously, he's a guy who has been a top pass rusher in the league for a long time," he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "But I don't compete directly against him. It's our team versus their team, and at the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with a win."

The two star defenders are going head-to-head again for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett has seven sacks and 23 tackles in 10 games. Watt has 7.5 sacks and 36 tackles. He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles with four.