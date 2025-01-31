Bronny James receives sarcastic 'MVP' chants in road blowout during garbage time

LeBron James is used to hearing MVP chants no matter where he plays, but most of the time, they're for him.

However, on Thursday night, they were for a different James: his son Bronny.

The 20-year-old got some playing time late in Los Angeles' 134-96 win over the Wizards in Washington. The game was practically over from the jump, as the Lakers led 78-45 at halftime.

This prompted Bronny, the 55th pick of last year's NBA Draft, to get some minutes in garbage time. Perhaps it was better than the "tough spot" JJ Redick had put Bronny in the night before, when he went 0-for-5 from the floor while getting time at a crucial part of the game.

In his 12 minutes played, Bronny impressed with five points, including a tough and-one bucket that even got his father out of his seat.

But when James went to the line, some fans had some fun with the rookie by hitting him with "MVP" chants.

Of course, they were sarcastic, but they were loud, and it's more MVP chants than most people out there have gotten.

Bronny had not seen the floor for more than six minutes entering Wednesday, but he's now seen 27 minutes of time in the Lakers' last two games.

It's been a struggle for Bronny, who entered Thursday's contest just 1-for-16 from the floor. He averaged fewer than five points per game during his lone season at USC.

James has spent a decent portion of the season developing in the G League, which has been much kinder to him. In those games, he's putting up 16.3 points per game.

The tongue-in-cheeck chants came after ESPN mogul Stephen A. Smith ripped LeBron for stunting his son's growth in the pros.

"I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said on Wednesday's edition of "First Take."

The win improved the Lakers to 27-19 with the win, good for fifth in the Western Conference. They'll face a tough test on Saturday night when they visit Madison Square Garden to face the third-place Knicks.

