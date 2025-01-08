Brittney Griner says new 3-on-3 league will 'put pressure' on WNBA to 'do better' by its players

With the new "Unrivaled" league set to begin later this month, one perennial WNBA All-Star feels it could possibly lead to change for women's basketball.

Brittney Griner is one of the 36 WNBA players going to Miami for the 3-on-3 league, which will give the game a "different look," the Phoenix Mercury star said to ESPN recently.

"[Unrivaled] is bringing something new to women's basketball," Griner said. "They're trying to give us a different look, a different feel. We can bring everybody together in one spot. They're really pouring in a lot. Unrivaled is showing that you don't need a lot of time to pull resources together to be able to put a good product out there."

The WNBA saw a huge uptick in viewership and attendance, and it's pretty clear that Caitlin Clark is the catalyst for that. Despite Clark's presence, though, it's taken a long while for WNBA players to fight for more.

This past season was the first where teams had chartered flights, while the average salary is still a little less than $150,000 (Clark's was $86,000, but she earned millions from other endorsement deals).

It's been reported that Urivaled players will make more than $220,000 for their participation, and the season will only last two months.

"Hopefully, it helps the [WNBA] bring in more viewers, more [corporate] partners. It's definitely going to put more pressure on the [WNBA] to do better, honestly," Griner said.

Griner's Mercury teammate, Kahleah Cooper, agreed.

"I think it puts pressure for sure. It's been amazing," Cooper said. "I'm grateful they're able to put some pressure on things we deserve and things we are pushing for."

Clark will not be playing in the league; she has not had an extended break from basketball since prior to her senior year at Iowa, which began in late 2023.

This is the first time Griner is participating in an offseason program since being released from a Russian prison in December 2022.

