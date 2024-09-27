Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Brittney Griner blasts 'new fans' who hurled 'racial slurs' at her, other WNBA players

'They don't deserve that,' Griner said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Ten-time All-Star Brittney Griner says the WNBA's "new fans" crossed the line this year.

The Phoenix Mercury star opened up about the "racial slurs" she and other players heard from "new fans" throughout the 2024 season.

"I don’t appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates and the people that I play against because, yeah, those might be opponents but those are friends too," Griner said Thursday night

"They don't deserve that. So, I don't appreciate the new fans who think it's OK to do that.

Brittney Griner looks on court

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena June 24, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"But I do appreciate the new fans that respect the game, that are here to grow our league, bringing people that maybe never watched the W to a WNBA game so that we can grow our fans."

A number of players have spoken out on hateful comments and vitriol, and the WNBA put out a statement earlier this week to acknowledge the issue.

Brittney Griner looks to pass

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury looks to pass against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena June 24, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

WNBPA ISSUES SCATHING STATEMENT ACCUSING USA TODAY COLUMNIST OF INTERVIEW 'DESIGNED TO FUEL' RACISM

"The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world. While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league," the statement said.

Griner was in her second season back in the league after missing the 2022 campaign while being imprisoned in Russia.

Last year, Griner was involved in an incident with a social media sensation who asked her why she "hates" and "still want[s] to boycott" America.

Angel Reese and Brittney Griner in action

Brittney Griner (42) of the Phoenix Mercury boxes out Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA game Aug. 15, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.  (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The WNBA playoffs began earlier this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.