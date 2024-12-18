Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes silences Taylor Swift feud speculation after attending Eras Tour-themed party: 'My people'

Mahomes and Swift appeared to support different candidates in this year's election

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have notably not spent time together at as many Kansas City Chiefs games this season as last year.

The two are significant others of the top stars on the team in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, respectively.

The apparent separation came as the two appeared to support different candidates in this year's presidential election. Mahomes liked a post from Donald Trump on Instagram and wrote several messages regarding her critics, while Swift openly endorsed Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift and company

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone react during the first half between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

But the two appear to be all good.

According to multiple outlets, Patrick and Brittany recently attended an Eras Tour-themed party hosted by Swift, and the quarterback rocked a tuxedo similar to the one Kelce wore while on stage at a show. Patrick's wife wore a sparkly silver dress.

Brittany posted several photos of the event, some of which included Swift, captioning the post, "My people" with a heart emoji.

Patrick, Brittany, Kelce and Swift attended the men's U.S. Open final after the Chiefs' first game of the season.

Taylor Swift claps during Kansas City Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes

Swift and Mahomes became fast friends watching football in luxury boxes around the country. (David Eulitt)

And Swift stood or sat alongside Brittany in the same suite for nearly every Chiefs game last year. However, this year, Swift was only seen with Mahomes twice at games — Oct. 7 against the Saints and Nov. 4 against the Buccaneers. 

The duo made headlines at the Chiefs' first game against the Ravens when they sat in separate suites to open the season. The two sat separately after Brittany incited backlash for publicly liking a post by Trump on Instagram. Swift fan groups on social media were partially responsible for circulating screenshots of Brittany's like of Trump's post. 

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' ladies Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate Chiefs win against New York Jets

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (Getty Images)

Trump even weighed in on the controversy after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president Sept. 10. In an interview on "Fox & Friends" the next day, Trump said he liked Brittany "much better" than Swift. 

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

