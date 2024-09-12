Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye lambaste 'disgusting' black vultures taking over their backyard

There is a wildlife invasion at the Mahomes' home.

Brittany Mahomes posted footage of her and her NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes' backyard in an Instagram story on Thursday morning, showing a swarm of black vultures perched on a fence overlooking their backyard, with others swarming around the open space.

"They're here every morning," Brittany said while talking over the footage. "It must just be the meetup spot, because there's nothing dead, they're just hanging out."

The 33-year-old pregnant mother then brought her oldest daughter, three-year-old Sterling Skye, into the scene, and asked the toddler, "What are they?"

"Disgusting!" Sterling Skye yelled in response.

The mom chuckled before responding, "Literally," to her daughter's proclamation.

The footage showed the birds of prey basking around on the Mahomes' 50-yard football and soccer field, just beyond the darkness of a distant forest. The mother and daughter stood safely on a balcony overlooking the scene. In the background, another child could be hear screaming in terror while its mother tried to comfort him.

The black vulture, also known as the American black vulture, Mexican vulture, zopilote, urubu, or gallinazo, is known to have a migration route that stretches from the southeastern United States to Perú, Central Chile and Uruguay in South America.

The area the Mahomes' home is located in, Cass County, Missouri, is better known for the black vulture's relative, the Turkey Vulture. But this year, the county has seen an influx of black vulture migration.

The black vultures began to migrate further north into the Cass County area this summer, according to the county's local newspaper, The Tribune Times. The "very aggressive" black vultures have reportedly been causing issues for local farmers, as they are known to prey on newborn calves and lambs, the newspaper reported last month.

Now, they are also invading the property of the county's most important families in the Mahomes, desecrating the compound they built from the ground up.

After Patrick signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in August 2020, he used $400,000 to buy an eight-acre lot. The couple got married in March 2022, a year after Sterling Skye was born, then their one-year-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born in December that year. The home was finished, and they were able to move in February 2023, and it included the dual-purpose football and soccer field, which features their last name spelled out in the end zone in black letters. Now that field is currently serving as a daily "hangout spot" for the vultures.

Ominously, the wildlife invasion of these black birds has come in the days following the Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes denied the Ravens a shot at vengeance for last year's defeat in the AFC Championship game.

Now, Mahomes will has had these birds to deal with as he's been preparing for the Chiefs' big game against Joe Burrow and the rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kansas City is looking to stay undefeated after a win in Week 1, with aspirations of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

During an interview with Logan Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Mahomes reaffirmed his belief the Chiefs will again achieve that goal, it is the quarterback's expectation this year.

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," Mahomes declared. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."

Not only that, but Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense might have to be trying to pull off a historic campaign while implementing plays designed by Taylor Swift. The quarterback said that Swift, who has been dating Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce since last season, in a previous interview with Chris Simms on NBC, and that the team "might have to put one in."

