Braves legend Chipper Jones rips Hall of Fame voters for keeping former teammate out: 'Make sure it's right'

Hall of Fame voting results in arguments every year, and, for the eighth year in a row, the crowd is loud about Andruw Jones.

The former Atlanta Braves outfielder received his highest vote percentage Monday, but he did not join Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner as soon-to-be inductees.

Jones has made up a lot of ground.

He received just 7.3% of the vote in his first year on the ballot, but came in at 66.2% this week. Players need 75% to be elected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones, a slugger at the plate with 434 home runs, is considered one of the greatest defensive outfielders of all time. He won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1998 to 2007, winning at least two in all three outfield positions, while hitting .254 with an .823 OPS in his career.

He has an argument, but one of his former teammates, Chipper Jones, who got a plaque in Cooperstown in 2018, said there shouldn't even be a discussion.

MARIANO RIVERA, WIFE ACCUSED OF COVERING UP CHILD SEX ABUSE AT OWN HOME, CHURCH

"I wanna ask all HOF voters one question….if Andruw Jones plays for the New York Yankees for 15 yrs with 10 GGs, 400Hrs, 1300 rbis…is he a HOFer? Lemme answer for you….first ballot!" Chipper wrote. "Time to have a conversation about HOFers chiming in. 75 living members can make sure it’s right!"

Baseball writers have long been the Hall of Fame voters, but with flawed concepts in the voting system, there have been calls to change the process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chipper and Andruw were teammates from 1996 to 2012, playing in the 1996 and 1999 World Series together but losing to the Yankees both times. They won 10 consecutive NL East titles together.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.