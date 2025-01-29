Bookmaker sets Travis Kelce proposal odds for Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl always brings some of the year’s craziest sports bets, and sometimes it has nothing to do with what happens on the field — at least during the 60 minutes of game time.

One of those bets involves a certain celebrity couple.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift were the talk of the town in Las Vegas last year, and some suggested he would propose to her on the field after the game.

Football fans will have a chance to bet on that during this year’s Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook is providing the choice in Canada of whether Kelce will propose to Swift on the field after the Super Bowl's conclusion, according to the New York Post.

The odds were set at +750 that Kelce will propose, with a $10 bet yielding $75 if it were to happen.

On the flip side, Kelce not proposing to Swift has -1500 odds, which means there is a 93.75% chance it doesn’t happen at the Caesars Superdome Feb. 9.

Kelce and Swift created one of the biggest stories in the NFL during the 2023 season, and it only heightened when the Chiefs made it to their second consecutive Super Bowl, this time against the San Francisco 49ers in "Sin City."

Swift attended the game despite being on international legs of her Eras Tour, and they were spotted sharing a celebratory kiss on the field after the overtime victory.

This time around, there have been rumors an engagement is imminent for the power couple, especially with Swift spotted wearing an infinity ring in New York City earlier this month. Speculation has run rampant online ever since.

Swift is expected to be at the game just as she was in Kansas City for the 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills. There will also be specuation about who will be a part of her star-studded entourage in the luxury suite. She was spotted with rapper Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively and actor Miles Teller, among others, in Las Vegas.

But the main question will be whether Kelce has an extra celebration in store if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles, which they did in the 2023 Super Bowl to begin their run at history.

Kelce and the Chiefs will kick off Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET from New Orleans, where they could become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Lombardi Trophies.

