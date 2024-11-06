Boise State's Latrell Caples suggests opponents focus on ruining teammate Ashton Jeanty's Heisman hopes

Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples floated a theory about the game plans the Broncos have encountered this season.

From Caples' perspective, opposing teams have spent a considerable amount of energy trying to implement methods they hope will slow down running back Ashton Jeanty. While defensive coordinators certainly focus on Jeanty, the reciever believes teams are also enticed by the opportunity to dash the running back's Heisman Trophy dreams.

"We're playing conference teams," Caples said. "They're trying to let it hang a little bit and stop Ashton from winning the Heisman. All in all, we're trying to win the game, so we're out there winning the game by executing our fundamentals at a higher level than they are."

Jeanty is in the midst of one of the most productive seasons in recent college football history. Jeanty has racked up 1,525 rushing yards on 190 carries over eight games so far this season.

It also remains possible that Jeanty could surpass Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards. Sanders set the mark in 1988, which was his final season at Oklahoma State. Sanders won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 and was the third overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft.

Caples noted that opposing teams are selling out in a way that leads him to believe that winning the actual football game is not the first priority. The receiver cited the number of players coaches are deploying to the box in an effort to stymie the running game.

"I mean, they're not trying to win, so I would say so," Caples said. "You can't win by putting nine people in the box every play."

Caples has seemed to benefit from the increased attention Jeanty commands. He led the team with 90 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdowns in last week's 56-24 win over San Diego State.

Boise State enters Week 11 in the top spot in the Mountain West Conference rankings. The No. 12 Broncos host Nevada on Nov. 9.

