©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Blimp promoting Brazilian soccer team crashes into neighborhood before tournament match

São Paulo FC lost later that night on penalty kicks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Blimp advertising Brazilian soccer club crashes, deflates Video

Blimp advertising Brazilian soccer club crashes, deflates

A blimp that advertised a soccer team in Brazil crashed and deflated, officials say. One person was injured. (Credit: Catalina Isadora Alves via Storyful)

São Paulo FC, a Brazilian professional soccer team, decided to pump up its fans by flying a blimp over a residential neighborhood.

The plan quickly backfired.

While flying over the suburb of Osasco Wednesday, the blimp deflated and crashed into homes.

The blimp featured the team's logo with the phrase "Vamos, São Paulo."

Soccer net

The stadium before a match between São Paulo and Fluminense for the Brazilian Series A 2016 at Morumbi stadium June 29, 2016, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.  (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

According to TMZ Sports, the pilot was injured and hospitalized but is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The Sun says it is unknown if people were in homes at the time of the crash.

Video shows the blimp quickly descending toward the ground. The crash occurred nearly 4 miles from where the blimp took off.

Sao Paulo logo

The stadium before a match between São Paulo and Gremio for the Brazilian Series A 2015 at Morumbi Stadium June 6, 2015, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.  (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The blimp, TMZ says, was running a test flight ahead of Wednesday's Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. The blimp crash turned out to be a bad omen. São Paulo was defeated in penalty kicks by Botafogo.

Soccer ball

A ball during a Copa Bridgestone Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Atletico MG at Morumbi Stadium May 11, 2016, in São Paulo, Brazil. (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center is said to be investigating the incident.

