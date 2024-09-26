Blimp promoting Brazilian soccer team crashes into neighborhood before tournament match

São Paulo FC, a Brazilian professional soccer team, decided to pump up its fans by flying a blimp over a residential neighborhood.

The plan quickly backfired.

While flying over the suburb of Osasco Wednesday, the blimp deflated and crashed into homes.

The blimp featured the team's logo with the phrase "Vamos, São Paulo."

According to TMZ Sports, the pilot was injured and hospitalized but is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The Sun says it is unknown if people were in homes at the time of the crash.

Video shows the blimp quickly descending toward the ground. The crash occurred nearly 4 miles from where the blimp took off.

The blimp, TMZ says, was running a test flight ahead of Wednesday's Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. The blimp crash turned out to be a bad omen. São Paulo was defeated in penalty kicks by Botafogo.

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center is said to be investigating the incident.

