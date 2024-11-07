Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Jordan Phillips drops incredible remark about return to team

Phillips battled injuries with the Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Are the Bills the biggest threat to the Chiefs? | The Herd Video

Are the Bills the biggest threat to the Chiefs? | The Herd

The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 in convincing fashion on Monday night, led by a dominant performance by Josh Allen. Colin Cowherd is ready to fall back in love with the Bills and says they’re the biggest threat to the Kansas ...

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defense this week as they look to make their push to the postseason in the final nine weeks of the season, starting Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo are on top of the AFC East with Week 10 set to begin. The Bills' defense is eighth in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed. They’re hoping defensive tackle Jordan Phillips can help amend the yards situation before the start of the postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Phillips looks on

Oct. 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) during a time-out in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Phillips re-signed with the Bills after the Dallas Cowboys released him. It will be his third stint with the Bills.

"Seeing the smiles, and being actually wanted, it’s a hell of a drug, you know what I mean? You can do a lot for people when it’s in the right environment," he said. "I’m an acquired taste, and (the Bills) like my taste."

Phillips has been known to eat on the defensive front.

Jordan Phillips vs Saints

Sept. 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (98) stands on the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.  (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

BENGALS LEGEND POURS COLD WATER ON TEAM'S HOT STREAK: 'LET’S DO THIS AGAINST THE GOOD TEAMS'

He had 9.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 2019 – his first full season with the Bills. He hasn’t managed to recreate that season in the years since, but he told reporters that he’s fully healthy and ready to go.

"Don’t feel like I left, so yeah, I’m happy about it. Ready to get to work," he said.

He played for Buffalo for 12 games during the 2018 season, splitting time with the Miami Dolphins. He then was with the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before not being re-signed. He appeared in two games for the Cowboys and had one tackle.

Jordan Phillips vs Browns

FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (98) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo are 7-2 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.