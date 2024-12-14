Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Bill Belichick showed interest in unlikely coaching gig before taking UNC job: reports

Belichick infamously resigned as the 'HC of the NYJ' after 1 day

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Nearly 25 years after infamously resigning as head coach of the New York Jets, Bill Belichick apparently considered that job again.

In 2000, Belichick was about to take over as the next head coach of the New York Jets. But during his introductory press conference, he resigned and wrote it on a napkin.

Belichick cited questions he had about ownership for his decision. He then went to the New England Patriots and made Jets fans' lives a living hell for the next two-plus decades.

Bill Belichick

New York Jets defensive coordinator Bill Belichick against the Carolina Panthers in East Rutherford, N.J. Nov. 29, 1998.  (Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Now, Belichick is the head coach of UNC, but it reportedly didn't happen without him first showing interest in … the Jets.

A couple weeks before going to Chapel Hill, The Athletic says, Belichick's "inner circle" had informal talks with some NFL teams, including the Jets. However, there were no formal discussions, and the UNC opportunity came about.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, and they're 1-7 since then.

Belichick at conference

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses with athletic director Bubba Cunningham during a press conference Dec. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There had been online speculation Belichick could have returned to the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. He coached Lawrence Taylor, a Tar Heels star before becoming the second pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

It's widely speculated Belichick was worried about Woody Johnson owning the team, which he still does. Johnson took a hiatus from the team after serving as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's first presidency. Belichick did serve as the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons under Bill Parcells, who was also the general manager.

Bill Belichick smiles

New North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Belichick shut down any notion he would head to the NFL after potential success at UNC, saying he "didn't come here to leave."

