Bill Belichick showed interest in unlikely coaching gig before taking UNC job: reports

Nearly 25 years after infamously resigning as head coach of the New York Jets, Bill Belichick apparently considered that job again.

In 2000, Belichick was about to take over as the next head coach of the New York Jets. But during his introductory press conference, he resigned and wrote it on a napkin.

Belichick cited questions he had about ownership for his decision. He then went to the New England Patriots and made Jets fans' lives a living hell for the next two-plus decades.

Now, Belichick is the head coach of UNC, but it reportedly didn't happen without him first showing interest in … the Jets.

A couple weeks before going to Chapel Hill, The Athletic says, Belichick's "inner circle" had informal talks with some NFL teams, including the Jets. However, there were no formal discussions, and the UNC opportunity came about.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, and they're 1-7 since then.

There had been online speculation Belichick could have returned to the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. He coached Lawrence Taylor, a Tar Heels star before becoming the second pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

It's widely speculated Belichick was worried about Woody Johnson owning the team, which he still does. Johnson took a hiatus from the team after serving as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's first presidency. Belichick did serve as the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons under Bill Parcells, who was also the general manager.

Belichick shut down any notion he would head to the NFL after potential success at UNC, saying he "didn't come here to leave."

