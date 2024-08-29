Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Big Ten stars talk additions to conference: 'It's what football is all about'

Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA joined the conference

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Big Ten has had at least one representative in eight of the 10 College Football Playoffs, and now the conference is even better.

Washington, last year's national championship runner-up; No. 3 Oregon; No. 23 USC; and UCLA are the newcomers to a conference that already has three of its original programs ranked in the top 10. 

Ohio State is No. 2, while Penn State and reigning champ Michigan rank 8th and 9th, respectively.

Donovan Edwards, fresh off his national championship with the Wolverines, is excited for the new additions.

Big Ten logo

Big Ten logos during Big Ten Conference media days July 26, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think it’s a great thing to add former Pac-12 teams into the Big Ten. I always looked up to schools like Oregon and Washington," the Michigan running back said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Growing up, they were always fantastic schools, and for them to be in the Big Ten now, I think it’s great. And, ultimately, it’s gonna give the fans something more to look forward to throughout the season. We have a really tough schedule this season, one of the hardest we’ve ever had. It’s gonna be very fun and very different."

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka agreed.

"It’s awesome. Just an opportunity to have such amazing teams and make it such a more competitive environment. I’m really looking forward to it. We welcome them to Big Ten football. We know what it is, so we’re excited to give them a taste of that. There’s some great teams being added, and now it’s a chance to play great competition."

Big 10 confetti

Michigan and Big 10 confetti litters the field after the Big 10 championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers Dec. 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although this is Dillon Gabriel's sixth season of college football, he will make his Big Ten debut this weekend.

Previously starring in the AAC with UCF and then the Big 12 with Oklahoma, Gabriel transferred to Oregon in the offseason, which normally would have been a move to the Pac-12. Now, he'll be seeing a different brand of football.

He says playing in other conferences has prepped him for this.

"I’ve played in so many different places, and I feel like it’s what football is all about," said an "excited" Gabriel. "I’ve had the privilege to play in a bunch of different cool environments, and it’s been very exciting. The more, the merrier. It’s gonna be a lot of fun."

Big 10 logo closeup

The Big Ten logo on sideline markers prior to a game between the Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.  (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

Oklahoma and Texas moved to the SEC, while Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah all headed to the Big 12. California, SMU and Stanford joined the ACC.

