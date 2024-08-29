Big Ten stars talk additions to conference: 'It's what football is all about'

The Big Ten has had at least one representative in eight of the 10 College Football Playoffs, and now the conference is even better.

Washington, last year's national championship runner-up; No. 3 Oregon; No. 23 USC; and UCLA are the newcomers to a conference that already has three of its original programs ranked in the top 10.

Ohio State is No. 2, while Penn State and reigning champ Michigan rank 8th and 9th, respectively.

Donovan Edwards, fresh off his national championship with the Wolverines, is excited for the new additions.

"I think it’s a great thing to add former Pac-12 teams into the Big Ten. I always looked up to schools like Oregon and Washington," the Michigan running back said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Growing up, they were always fantastic schools, and for them to be in the Big Ten now, I think it’s great. And, ultimately, it’s gonna give the fans something more to look forward to throughout the season. We have a really tough schedule this season, one of the hardest we’ve ever had. It’s gonna be very fun and very different."

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka agreed.

"It’s awesome. Just an opportunity to have such amazing teams and make it such a more competitive environment. I’m really looking forward to it. We welcome them to Big Ten football. We know what it is, so we’re excited to give them a taste of that. There’s some great teams being added, and now it’s a chance to play great competition."

Although this is Dillon Gabriel's sixth season of college football, he will make his Big Ten debut this weekend.

Previously starring in the AAC with UCF and then the Big 12 with Oklahoma, Gabriel transferred to Oregon in the offseason, which normally would have been a move to the Pac-12. Now, he'll be seeing a different brand of football.

He says playing in other conferences has prepped him for this.

"I’ve played in so many different places, and I feel like it’s what football is all about," said an "excited" Gabriel. "I’ve had the privilege to play in a bunch of different cool environments, and it’s been very exciting. The more, the merrier. It’s gonna be a lot of fun."

Oklahoma and Texas moved to the SEC, while Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah all headed to the Big 12. California, SMU and Stanford joined the ACC.

