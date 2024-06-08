Bears great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael unable to travel for Hall of Fame induction ceremony, spokesperson says

It's been a long time coming, but Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael will finally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

The 66-year-old was included in the 2024 seniors category of finalists.

McMichael's wife, Misty, lobbied for the former defensive tackle's enshrinement. The announcement was met with excitement, but it now appears McMichael will not be able to make the trip to Canton, Ohio, for his induction ceremony.

McMichael's family spokesperson, Betsy Shepherd, said complications from ALS will prevent the Bears great from traveling.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years," Shepherd said in a statement. "The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home."

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to five All-Pro teams.

He finished his Bears career with 92½ sacks.

Jarrett Payton, the son of legendary Bears running back Walter Payton, will introduce McMichael at the induction ceremony.

Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers headline the star-studded group of modern era players in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class . Peppers and Hester both played for the Bears.

Chicago is scheduled to play the Houston Texans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton Aug. 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 3.

