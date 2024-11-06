Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains why star player walked off field mid-play

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore made headlines in the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday after walking out of bounds in the middle of a play despite quarterback Caleb Williams scrambling to find a receiver to pass to.

The viral video shocked some fans, who were baffled to see a player appear to give up on a play.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus changed that narrative Wednesday while speaking with reporters, who asked him about what happened with Moore on the play.

Eberflus said Moore rolled his ankle during the play and left the field.

"That’s what I saw and that’s what it was," Eberflus said of Moore during the first-quarter play.

Moore appeared to be limping when he walked off the field, immediately going to sit down on the bench. Williams had scrambled to the other side of the field but was unable to complete a pass to Keenan Allen near the right sideline.

Moore also explained himself, confirming he "tweaked" his ankle.

"I was coming back because I’d seen Caleb scrambling, and my ankle went in and out. I already couldn’t stop, so my momentum took me out of bounds, and I just walked off," Moore said. "The noise, I heard it and seen it. I really didn’t care. So, it is what it is."

Considering Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was taunting the crowd while a Hail Mary pass was in progress in a loss to the Washington Commanders the previous week, fans who saw Moore walk off the field questioned his effort.

However, some observers, like J.J. Watt, noticed Moore's limp and suggested he walked off due to injury.

Moore got the contract extension he was looking for this offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million deal with $82.6 million guaranteed to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future. He was coming off a career year with 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season in Chicago.

Through eight games this season, Moore has 37 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

