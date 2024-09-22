Bears’ Caleb Williams finally becomes 1st rookie quarterback to throw touchdown in 2024

The Chicago Bears are going to have to figure out who will keep the milestone ball after Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for the team's first passing touchdown of the season.

In fact, Williams finding fellow rookie Odunze for the 1-yard score was the first passing touchdown thrown by a rookie quarterback in the 2024 season after some shoddy play through the first two weeks.

Williams, the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels have not been able to find the end zone through the air in the first two weeks, as they continue to get acclimated to the league.

Williams, though, would throw for another late in the game, finding a wide open Cole Kmet with close to two minutes left to play against the Indianapolis Colts. But it wasn't enough in the end.

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor would run for a first down with the Bears not owning any more timeouts in the second half, and they were able to escape with the win at home, while Williams and the Bears fell short, 21-16. Both teams are 1-2 on the season.

Before throwing for his two touchdowns, Williams had two interceptions in what looked to be another struggle for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

But Williams finished the game strong, becoming the quarterback with the most yards in Week 3 at the moment with 363 for a new career-high. Williams had to throw 52 times, competing 33 of his passes.

Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson was having trouble yet again. He had a boneheaded mistake on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line, throwing up a pass that was tipped to Ashton Dulin, and picked off by the Bears in the end zone. Dulin was triple covered when Richardson released the ball.

He threw another interception, this time on the first play of the second half, on a pass intended for Michael Pittman.

Richardson finished the game 10-of-20 through the air for 167 yards with no touchdowns.

Instead, the touchdowns came on the legs of Taylor, who had 23 rushes for 110 yards and two scores. Also, Trey Sermon was pushed into the end zone in a scrum for his first score of the season as well.

Looking more at the box score, Odunze had six catches for a team-leading 112 yards, while Kmet finally broke out with 97 yards on 10 catches. D.J. Moore also had eight receptions for 78 yards.

Williams and Odunze will always remember that first touchdown connection, and Bears fans are hoping there are many more to come over the years.

But everyone can agree they'd rather pick up the wins instead of individual milestones.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.