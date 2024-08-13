Astros' Yordan Alvarez destroys Rays' jumbotron with home run, and he's done it before

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez inflicted some physical and financial damage on the Tampa Bay Rays and their stadium Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old All-Star hit a ball so hard, so far it smashed into the jumbotron at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, causing the massive screen to glitch and bug out, according to multiple reports.

The Astros held on to beat the Rays 3-2, and Alvarez went hitless in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alvarez previously inflicted similar damage to his team's jumbotron at Minute Maid Park in Houston in 2019.

At 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, Alvarez has been one of baseball's most feared hitters since 2019. Over the last four seasons, Alvarez has blasted 126 home runs, third-most in the American League in that span. He is a .298 career hitter with a .978 OPS and 22.2 WAR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, he's batting .308 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .957 OPS and a 3.9 WAR in 113 games. He ranks in the 97th percentile in average bat speed and the 95th percentile in average exit velocity in the majors in 2024, according to Baseball Savant,

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.