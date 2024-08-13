Expand / Collapse search
Astros' Yordan Alvarez destroys Rays' jumbotron with home run, and he's done it before

Alvarez previously destroyed his own team's jumbotron in 2019

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez inflicted some physical and financial damage on the Tampa Bay Rays and their stadium Tuesday night. 

The 27-year-old All-Star hit a ball so hard, so far it smashed into the jumbotron at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, causing the massive screen to glitch and bug out, according to multiple reports. 

The Astros held on to beat the Rays 3-2, and Alvarez went hitless in the game. 

Alvarez previously inflicted similar damage to his team's jumbotron at Minute Maid Park in Houston in 2019. 

Yordan Alvarez celebrates home run

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park Oct. 13, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, Alvarez has been one of baseball's most feared hitters since 2019. Over the last four seasons, Alvarez has blasted 126 home runs, third-most in the American League in that span. He is a .298 career hitter with a .978 OPS and 22.2 WAR.

This year, he's batting .308 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .957 OPS and a 3.9 WAR in 113 games. He ranks in the 97th percentile in average bat speed and the 95th percentile in average exit velocity in the majors in 2024, according to Baseball Savant

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.