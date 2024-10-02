Astros star posts cryptic 3-word comment after possible last game with Houston

Alex Bregman might see the writing on the wall.

The Houston Astros were ousted from the postseason Wednesday afternoon, getting swept in a wild-card series by the Detroit Tigers after a 5-2 loss.

The loss marks the first time since 2014 the Astros will not play in an American League Division Series and the first time they are not one of the final four standing since 2016.

Bregman was a part of all seven trips to the championship series, the second-longest streak in MLB history behind the '90s Atlanta Braves.

But he will become a free agent once the season ends, and Wednesday was possibly his last game as an Astro.

However, it seems the third baseman feels it's a matter of when, not if, it becomes official.

After Houston's loss, Bregman took to X to write what seemed like a farewell.

"Thank you Houston," Bregman wrote.

Bregman was subbed out defensively during the Astros' final home game of the regular season last week and got a standing ovation, with fans, and manager Joe Espada, obviously understanding the circumstances.

In recent years, the Astros have seen players like Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa and George Springer leave in free agency. Verlander was traded back to Houston last year.

If the story is over in Houston, it's certainly a good one. Bregman earned All-Star nods in 2018 and 2019, when he finished fifth and second in the AL MVP voting, respectively. In nine seasons, he's a .272 hitter with an .848 OPS.

He also has some hardware, with four pennants and two World Series rings, although his first one is considered by many critics to be tainted due to the team's sign-stealing scandal.

This season, he slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs. His 162-game average is 28 homers and 97 runs driven in.

