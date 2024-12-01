Anthony Richardson, Colts hang on for gritty win over Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have been through the wringer this season and yet their playoff hopes are still alive.

Anthony Richardson led the Colts on a 19-play, 80-yard drive that lasted more than 5 minutes to score a touchdown with 12 seconds left on a 3-yard pass to Alec Pierce. The Colts decided to attempt the 2-point try instead of kick it for the tie.

Richardson ran the ball in and put Indianapolis up 25-24.

Drake Maye got the offense down the field in those 12 seconds and set up a Joey Slye 68-yard field goal attempt. If Slye hit it, it would have been a record. He was about 2 yards short.

Indianapolis won the game 25-24 and moved to 6-7 on the season.

Richardson was 12-for-24 with 109 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also ran for 58 yards on nine carries. The second-year quarterback found Jonathan Taylor for a score early in the game. Taylor ran for 96 yards on 25 carries. The lone catch was for a touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts with five catches for 42 yards.

The Patriots took the lead with 8:43 left in the game when Antonio Gibson scored on an 11-yard run. New England went up seven at that point but couldn’t keep Indy out of the end zone.

Maye had a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper in the second quarter. He was 24-of-30 with 238 passing yards and an interception. Gibson had 62 yards on the ground. Hunter Henry led New England with seven catches for 75 yards. Hooper had four catches for 42 yards.

New England fell to 3-10 as the season has slipped away.

Indianapolis is still in the race for a playoff spot.