Chicago Sky

Angel Reese accuses media of twisting her words: 'I can’t trust any of y’all'

Reese is among the top rookies in the WNBA statistically

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese appeared to be more guarded with some of her answers on Tuesday when she spoke to the media following the team’s loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese notched a double-double in the close contest, which drew a ton of eyeballs and reaction after her foul on Caitlin Clark was upgraded to a flagrant-1.

Angel Reese vs Liberty

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, lines up for a free throw during the second half against the New York Liberty on June 4, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/ Icon Sportswire)

However, amid the latest drama involving the two rookies and the surrounding chatter, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Reese brushed off a few questions with a two-word answer, "I’m good."

Reese was then asked why the back-and-forth started out tense.

"I know how y’all like to twist my words, so I’m just keeping it short and sweet," the former LSU standout said.

"I can’t trust any of y’all. So I’m just letting you know — short and sweet."

Reese has had as good a start to the season as any of the 2024 rookie class. She is second in points per game (12.1), first in rebounds per game (12.1) and second in assists per game (2.1). According to Basketball-Reference, she is first in win shares (1.2) – meaning the estimated number of wins contributed by a player.

Angel Reese in a game vs Fever

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, reacts during a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Reese has also tried to navigate the intense spotlight brought by her star power as well.

She was criticized for cheering her teammate Chennedy Carter after the veteran guard hip-checked Clark in the first matchup between the Sky and Fever, and then she was fined for skipping media availability afterward.

Against the New York Liberty, Reese was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. The WNBA later rescinded the second technical.

After being called for a flagrant, Reese insisted after Sunday’s game that some players were getting a "special whistle."

The 22-year-old Maryland native and her teammates will get a much-needed Olympic break starting on July 17. However, Thursday night begins a tough stretch of games to end June.

Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, talks to head coach Teresa Weatherspoon during a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Sky play the Dallas Wings, followed by another game against the Fever on Sunday. The team also has the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx on the schedule.

Luckily, all games are at home before they hit the road on July 2 to play the Atlanta Dream.

