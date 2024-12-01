Andrew Luck returns to football more than 5 years after abrupt retirement

Andrew Luck will return to football more than five years after he abruptly retired from the NFL as the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

Luck has been hired as the general manager of the Stanford Cardinal football program as the team finished the 2024 season 3-9 under head coach Troy Taylor.

"I am a product of this university, of Nerd Nation; I love this place," he said. "I believe deeply in Stanford’s unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help drive our program back to the top. Coach Taylor has the team pointed in the right direction, and I cannot wait to work with him, the staff, and the best, brightest, and toughest football players in the world."

Luck retired from the NFL before the start of the 2019 season, leaving the Colts in the lurch and scrambling to find a replacement. He cited numerous injuries he suffered as the reason he stepped away at just 29 years old.

He faded into the background, being scarcely heard or seen outside a few appearances at national championships or on the Cardinal sideline.

Now, Luck will work with Taylor to bolster the roster and work with the athletic department and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support and stadium experience.

"Andrew’s credentials as a student-athlete speak for themselves, and in addition to his legacy of excellence, he also brings a deep understanding of the college football landscape and community, and an unparalleled passion for Stanford football," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said.

"I could not think of a person better qualified to guide our football program through a continuously evolving landscape, and I am thrilled that Andrew has agreed to join our team. This change represents a very different way of operating our program and competing in an evolving college football landscape."

Luck was the best quarterback to come out of Stanford since the days of John Elway.

He led the nation with 3,338 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes in 2010. He had 3,517 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in 2011.

The Cardinal were 12-1 in 2010 and won the Orange Bowl. The team was 11-2 in 2011 and narrowly lost the Fiesta Bowl.

The team has not won at least six games since 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.