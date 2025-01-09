Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe dishes on 'crazy' hangouts with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Tiafoe is a 2-time U.S. Open semifinalist

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Frances Tiafoe might be among the top-ranked American tennis pros, but he admittedly gets a little starstruck just like anybody else. 

During a recent interview on "The Pivot" podcast, the 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist spoke about his breakout success and the recognition that came with that, including the attention from other celebrities and athletes.   

Frances Tiafoe plays shot

Frances Tiafoe, pictured here, in action during his match against Alexei Popyrin on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’ve said it in real time, whoever I’m with, like, ‘Yo, I’m out here taking shots with Taylor Swift," Tiafoe said, adding that he is admittedly a "Beyoncé guy." 

"But at the moment I’m like, man, like, this is crazy, she’s the biggest star out here." 

Tiafoe, 26, said the turning point in his career was when he defeated legendary tennis pro Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open. The win would advance him to the quarterfinals, making him the youngest American man at 24 to reach the quarters since Andy Roddick did so in 2006. 

However, shots with Swift is only the tip of the iceberg. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sing at the US Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sing along at the U.S. Open. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

"Trav and Mahomes, they’re like ‘Yo, we gotta have you in [Kansas City]. Them saying that is wild to me and then they rolled out the red carpet for me," he continued. "It’s crazy because playing tennis and being able to reach that many people and people want to meet me and hang out and actually do stuff, those are the things of why you do what you do."

Despite enjoying the company of celebrities, Tiafoe also relishes in his relatability to fans. 

"A lot of people can see themselves in you… I’m just a regular dude, man. I’m just a dude from Maryland that just loves tennis." 

Mahomes family and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pose for a photo while watching a play between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tiafoe did not go into details about when the hangouts with Swift, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes took place, but the Kansas City Chiefs duo were spotted at the 2024 U.S. Open for the men’s singles final between American Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

