Tennis

American tennis pro Danielle Collins rips rowdy fans during Monterrey Open match after disrupting service

Collins' on court outburst came during her opponent's service

Paulina Dedaj
Published
American tennis player Danille Collins is running out of patience. 

The 30-year-old pro lashed out at a group of unruly fans during her Round of 16 match at the Monterrey Open on Wednesday after they appeared to interrupt her opponent, Erika Andreeva, during her service. 

Danielle Collins hits a backhand

Danielle Collins in action against Iga Swiatek during the women's singles quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. (Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

"What in the world," Collins shouted, throwing her hands up in frustration. 

"I don’t get it. It’s not that hard to let us play tennis and be supportive." 

According to reports, both players suffered interruptions from the same group of fans, but Collins’ outburst appeared to silence them after that moment. 

Unfortunately, it was not enough for the world No. 11 to regain her focus, and she suffered a shocking loss to Andreeva, who earned her first career win over a top 20 ranked player. 

Danielle Collins reacts

Danielle Collins in action against Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 15, 2024 in Rome. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

US TENNIS STAR DANIELLE COLLINS RIPS POLAND'S IGA SWIATEK AFTER OLYMPICS MATCH: 'I DON’T NEED THE FAKENESS'

Collins was the top seed entering the tournament, but Andreeva took the opening set with ease, winning 1-6. 

Collins responded by taking the set 6-3, but Andreeva would secure her spot in the quarterfinal, taking the third set 6-3 to finish the match in just under two hours. 

"Every time I play this [level] of opponent I try not to think about [their ranking], because it puts more pressure on me," Andreeva said after the match, via the WTA website. "Can I do it? And, I have to take all my opportunities I get. But this time I was like, OK, I just hit the yellow ball and I don't care who I play."

Danielle Collins awaits return

Danielle Collins at the Olympic Games in Paris at Roland Garros on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Collins is coming off a quarterfinals finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She plans to retire at the end of this season. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.