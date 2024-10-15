American surfer Bethany Hamilton seeks support, treatment advice for hospitalized family member

American surfing icon Bethany Hamilton recently revealed some heartbreaking news concerning one of her family members.

In a social media post, Hamilton revealed that her nephew Andrew was found unconscious in a bathtub on Oct. 11. Andrew was rushed to a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he underwent treatment. While Hamilton wrote that her nephew "still has a heartbeat," she also acknowledged that he faces a daunting road ahead.

Hamilton asked for prayer and support as her entire family attempts to navigate through the challenging circumstances.

"HELP!! My precious nephew was medevaced to kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night. He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," Hamilton wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

In an effort to ensure Andrew receives the best treatment available, Hamilton is soliciting help from experts or anyone who could provide pertinent advice on potential alternative forms of treatment.

"We are wrecked. But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival and in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance. PLEASE ONLY MESSAGE MY BROTHER if you have timely information on other treatments to look into. Please pray. THANK YOU! Ps we are in touch with Dr Harch gratefully and some wonderful helpful people!"

A SupportNow fund which was created in support of Andrew has received more than $27,000 in donations as of Tuesday. Andrew is "almost 4 years old," according to information posted to the fund's page.

