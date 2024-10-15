Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

American surfer Bethany Hamilton seeks support, treatment advice for hospitalized family member

Hamilton said her nephew was medevaced to a hospital in Hawaii

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
American surfing icon Bethany Hamilton recently revealed some heartbreaking news concerning one of her family members.

In a social media post, Hamilton revealed that her nephew Andrew was found unconscious in a bathtub on Oct. 11. Andrew was rushed to a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he underwent treatment. While Hamilton wrote that her nephew "still has a heartbeat," she also acknowledged that he faces a daunting road ahead.

Hamilton asked for prayer and support as her entire family attempts to navigate through the challenging circumstances.

Bethany Hamilton, surfer

Bethany Hamilton experienced a shark attack and lost her arm when she was 13 years old, and still managed to make it as a professional surfer. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

"HELP!! My precious nephew was medevaced to kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night. He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," Hamilton wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

In an effort to ensure Andrew receives the best treatment available, Hamilton is soliciting help from experts or anyone who could provide pertinent advice on potential alternative forms of treatment.

Bethany Hamilton surfing

Bethany Hamilton of Hawaii surfs in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on January 30, 2022 in Haleiwa, Hawaii.  (Tony Heff/World Surf League via Getty Images)

"We are wrecked. But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival and in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance. PLEASE ONLY MESSAGE MY BROTHER if you have timely information on other treatments to look into. Please pray. THANK YOU! Ps we are in touch with Dr Harch gratefully and some wonderful helpful people!"

A SupportNow fund which was created in support of Andrew has received more than $27,000 in donations as of Tuesday. Andrew is "almost 4 years old," according to information posted to the fund's page. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.