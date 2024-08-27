American Iva Jovic, 16, makes history with US Open upset over Magda Linette

Iva Jovic made history with her first win at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 16-year-old tennis player from California ousted 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette in straight sets to become the youngest American woman to win a main-draw match at the U.S. Open in 24 years.

"Surprised, but not surprised," Jovic said of the result.

"I just had a plan about what I was going to do before we started, and there weren't that many needs for crazy adjustments, because it was going well," she continued. "So just kind of sticking to that."

Jovic, the No. 5 ranked junior in the world, is competing at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year after she was awarded a wild card entry for winning the U.S. Tennis Association Girls' 18s national championship.

She will also be competing in the women’s and mixed doubles tournament.

"I want to be the best that I can be," Jovic said Monday. "Just get better every day, honestly. Just keep working. I’m on a good path, but there’s a lot more to do."

Following Monday’s upset, Jovic is slated to play against Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.