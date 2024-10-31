Actor Wendell Pierce says 'unruly' fans at Yankee Stadium prompted him to leave World Series Game 5 early

Actor Wendell Pierce says he was forced to leave Game 5 of the World Series early after "unruly" and "obnoxious" fans at Yankee Stadium began throwing things at him.

The "Suits" actor, who was sporting a New York Yankees hat at the game, posted a series of messages on X on Wednesday night explaining the situation, which he says began when he interacted with a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

"Unfortunately I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan and people were throwing things at me. Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything," his post read.

"The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity."

Pierce did not clarify which team the fans were rooting for, but he tagged the Yankees in another post criticizing the incident.

"The fact that some suburban who ha’s come to Yankee stadium to act an a--, completely ruins the artistry of (Gerrit) Cole pitching a no hitter into the 5th, or (Freddie) Freeman with a 4 game consecutive home run streak: both in the World Series. It will mean nothing to me because all I remember will be the obnoxious fans I had to avoid," he wrote.

Pierce later added that he could "care less" about the outcome of the World Series after the incident.

The actor's interaction with disruptive fans follows an incident where two Yankee fans were thrown out of Game 4 after they interfered with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

During the first inning of the Yankees' 11-4 win on Tuesday, Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right field line. As the ball tailed into the stands, Betts made a leaping catch along the wall. However, as he was coming off the wall, two fans tried to pry the ball out of his glove and attempted to rip the glove off his hand.

The fans, identified as season ticket holders Austin Capobianco and John Peter, were thrown out of the stadium and banned from attending Game 5.

