Las Vegas Aces

Aces' A'ja Wilson wins WNBA MVP for 3rd time

Wilson was the unanimous MVP

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA MVP for the third time in her career on Sunday.

Wilson set the record for most points scored in a single season, becoming the first WNBA player in league history to eclipse 1,000 points. She finished with 1,021 points and averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists per game for the Aces.

Aja Wilson vs Sky

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson passes the ball against the Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 25, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

She earned all 67 first-place votes for MVP, joining Cynthia Cooper as the second player in WNBA history to win the award unanimously. Cooper was the unanimous MVP for the Houston Comets in the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier finished in second place in voting. Collier received 66 second-place votes and one third-place vote. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was the only other player to receive second-place votes.

Aja Wilson vs Fever

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson shoots over Indiana Fever's Katie Lou Samuelson, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark received six third-place votes and finished behind Stewart in the voting.

Wilson is in the seventh season of her WNBA career. She was an All-Star for the sixth time this season.

A'ja Wilson drives to the basket

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Temi Fagbenle, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Aces finished the season 27-13 as they seek a third consecutive WNBA title. The team begins its championship pursuit against the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.