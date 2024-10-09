Abdul Salaam, member of the famed 'New York Sack Exchange,' dead at 71

Abdul Salaam, who was a standout defensive lineman in the famed "New York Sack Exchange" while a member of the Jets, has died, his wife said Wednesday. He was 71.

His wife, Debbie, told ESPN that her husband was battling several health issues. He had been in a wheelchair due to diabetes.

Salaam, who was known as Larry Faulk until 1977, was a seventh-round pick out of Kent State in 1976. He played with the Jets for his entire career, last playing during the 1983 season. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers but never played a down for that team.

He was a member of the "New York Sack Exchange" with Joe Klecko, Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons. The four men had a knack for getting to the quarterback.

While Salaam was never a Pro Bowler, Klecko is a Hall of Famer, Gastineau was a three-time All-Pro selection and Lyons was the 1984 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"I feel like I lost my best friend," Gastineau told ESPN. "If it wasn't for Abdul, I wouldn't have made it. He helped me through everything."

Salaam recorded 21 sacks and four fumble recoveries in his career in 85 games. He appeared in four playoff games for the Jets and had one sack.

"From one 74 to another 74, Rest In Peace," former Jets center Nick Mangold wrote on X.