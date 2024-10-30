Aaron Rodgers responds to criticism that he didn't look 'mobile' in loss to Patriots: 'He’s probably right'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted Tuesday that he "probably" was moving slowly in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots after veteran defensive end Davon Godchaux said he believed the four-time league MVP looked like he was "struggling" on the field.

The Jets picked up their fifth-straight loss after the Patriots rallied to defeat them at MetLife Stadium this past weekend, 25-22.

Rodgers, 40, completed 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns but, according to his opponents, he looked like a version of his former self.

"Yeah, I think he’s struggling right now," Godchaux told reporters in the locker room after the game. "Just a Hall of Fame quarterback like that, hate to see him go out that way… But he definitely don’t look the same. He kept moving back there. S--- I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all. That was good for us."

Rodgers was asked about the criticism on Tuesday, and appeared to agree with the comments. He did add, however, that he was feeling "hurt" at the time.

"He’s probably right, yeah. I was hurting, but I feel better today."

The Jets play on a short week, returning Thursday night for a game against the Houston Texans. Rodgers said despite how he was feeling Sunday, he feels "better today."

When questioned how he could turn it around in a short week, Rodgers credited a secret elixir suggested to him by punter Thomas Morstead.

"T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth he said he's been taking for a while," Rodgers said with a smile. "All legal, of course... He's been taking cayenne pepper and water, so he gave me some before the game. Felt pretty good."