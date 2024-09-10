Aaron Rodgers ready to 'let loose' as he works to get more comfortable in return from Achilles injury

On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers took the field as the New York Jets' quarterback for only the second time in two seasons.

Last season, the four-time NFL MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on his fourth snap of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

After a year of rehab, the 40-year-old stepped back onto the field against the San Francisco 49ers almost a year to the day after the Achilles tear.

The Jets lost 32-19 to the 49ers Monday night despite the absence of star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey due to a calf injury.

Rodgers discussed how his body felt during and after the game on an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Yeah, my body held up," he said. "I feel like I'm gonna keep on getting more comfortable out there.

"Meaning the more I play, the more potential for scrambles could happen with each game, where I get even more confident and really let loose. But I feel 100% [confident]. It's just maybe I can do a little bit more every single week."

Before the game, the quarterback reflected on his journey to getting back on the field.

"It's such a long road. I thought about all the different things that happened over the last year," he said of his thoughts early in the game. "Tomorrow is a year since the injury. A lot's changed in my life in the last year. So, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

"Just a lot of things were hitting me — [my] 20th season, all the rehab that happened, all the ups and downs of the last year."

Rodgers threw for 167 yards and connected with old Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard for a touchdown. He also threw an interception in the third quarter.

Rodgers was asked how his Achilles felt.

"I actually felt good, and I only took two shots," he said. "I took a hit from an interior guy. I got sacked one time — that was it. I felt like the pass protection was very nice all night, and I feel like I’m gonna keep getting more comfortable out there."

The Jets travel to face the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

