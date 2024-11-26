Aaron Rodgers mocks people still giving 'vax status,' says to 'look out' with RFK Jr in Trump's admin

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and while the New York Jets were a main topic, vaccines also crept its way into the conversation.

Rodgers is infamous for his public comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, which included his time with the Green Bay Packers, where he said he was "immunized" in 2021. He would later admit he regretted using that verbiage when asked if he had the vaccine or not.

What sparked the talk of vaccines on Tuesday was Rodgers mentioning that he does not "give a s--- about what any of these people are saying about me."

McAfee said that it was a good mindset to have, as Rodgers added he does not listen to people he would not take advice from. Then, Rodgers got sarcastic with his next comment.

"They still got to do their vax status, they haven’t been doing it, they kinda stopped doing it. They still got to let everybody know, they got to let everybody know what their vax status is, so people can put it in the right context," Rodgers said.

McAfee fueled the new topic, saying he still gets asked by people if Rodgers would ever forget about those who attacked him during the vaccine.

"Remember the old adage, ‘Forgive and forget?’" Rodgers asked. "There is a little extra something that goes with that and if there is some sort of admission maybe wrong-doing at some point along the way. Like maybe the ridiculous Orwellian things, mandates that we put on society or maybe the things that we said or did or maybe this miracle vaccine wasn’t always meant to be and some of things we did and said to be people, ‘Hmm, we’re wrong.’ Then, I think we can all kind of move past it."

Rodgers also brought up Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who President-elect Donald Trump chose as his Department of Health and Human Services secretary, saying to "look out."

"Hey look, you know, maybe things will change with Bobby in charge now," Rodgers said, smirking. "Look out, man, look out.

"There are some people quaking in their boots right now, tell you that much."

Rodgers and Kennedy had been linked earlier this year, when the former was rumored to be the latter’s running mate in this year’s presidential election. However, Rodgers ultimately said in May that he chose to continue his NFL playing career rather than get into politics.

