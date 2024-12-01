Aaron Rodgers 'long shot' to return to Jets in 2025: report

The final six games of the New York Jets’ 2024 season could be the last time fans see Aaron Rodgers in the green and white.

Ahead of the Jets’ Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL Network reported that it was a "long shot" for Rodgers to return to the team in 2025.

Rodgers is in the midst of the worst season of his career. He has 2,442 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. It’s the second time in the last eight years he’s had at least seven interceptions in a single season. He had 12 in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers.

The report noted Rodgers’ $35 million option bonus for the 2025 season if the team decided to bring him back.

The star quarterback’s name had been in the rumor mill during the team’s bye week. He addressed reports he had already decided he wasn’t going to return to the Jets in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option," he said.

He also debunked reports that he wants to play elsewhere next season instead of with the Jets.

"As far as my future goes, I haven’t told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets," he said. "That’s 100% false. I actually said the opposite. I said that I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back, what happens with [interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich], what happens with the offensive staff, obviously the GM at the time. They just fired Joe.

"There’s a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that, but I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously, we haven’t had the success we all wanted to have. But I’ve made some great friendships on the team. I’ve enjoyed living in Jersey, I’ve enjoyed my time in the city, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the fans. And I came here to win here. So I’m not jumping off ship like, ‘Oh, I definitely want to play and not in New York.’"

Rodgers was off of the injury report going into the game against Seattle. But he acknowledged his age in his appearance on McAfee’s show.

"When you’re 40 going on 41, you’re obviously at the end of your career so, obviously if it’s New York, they have to want me to be here, and then new GM, new staff, all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then body-wise, got to see how I’m feeling, and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind," he said.

Rodgers has been battling numerous injuries following his Achilles tear from 2023, including ankle, hamstring and knee injuries this year.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.