Aaron Rodgers calls on critics to share 'vax status' before scrutinizing him amid bubbling feud with ESPN star

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is far from the one to shy away from anyone who makes the effort to critique him on his play or stances on hot-button topics.

Because of that, Rodgers appeared to respond to the latest back and forth he has had with some ESPN analysts while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. Before he left his weekly guest appearance, Rodgers dropped a "PSA" to his detractors.

"I know I gotta say this multiple times because people don’t listen. Say whatever the f--- you want about me, I don’t care. But before you do it, whether you state your name, your accolades, pronouns, whatever it is, state your vax status," Rodgers said. "So, that anything you say afterward gets put in the right light. Just get it out there.

"Because then when you say things about me, people can at least like, ‘Oh, you are captured by the multibillion-dollar propaganda psy-op, and you’re still upset about it.'"

Rodgers’ rant came in the midst of an apparent feud with Super Bowl champion and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back called Rodgers a "fraud" on the network following the quarterback’s own criticism of the network.

The Jets star said last week on "The Pat McAfee Show" that ESPN is not the same as it was more than 10 years ago.

"Now it’s all talk shows and people whose opinions are so important now, and they believe they’re the celebrities now, they’re the stars for just being able to talk about sports or give a take about sports, many of which are unfounded or asinine, as we all know. But that’s the environment we’re in now," Rodgers said.

Clark said in response that the only reason Rodgers is able to say "asinine" things is because someone is paying him to do it.

"This dude is a fraud. He’s been a fraud. He acts like he’s above everybody and everything," Clark said.

Clark wrote on X that he tried to call into "The Pat McAfee Show" to respond.

"Aaron & Pat can say what they want," he wrote in a separate post. "I only want to speak to Pat because I didn’t say anything negative about him and spoke with no ill intent. So him jumping in this for Aaron is confusing if he’s calling me jealous or thinking I’m attacking his business model."