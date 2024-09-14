Aaron Judge joins legendary club after grand slam vs. Red Sox

Aaron Judge’s thrilling grand slam did more than just propel the New York Yankees to an electrifying win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The blast moved the Yankee’s captain into a special class in MLB History.

There are only three players to ever have a season where they hit 50+ home runs, 30+ doubles, 120+ walks and 130+ RBIs over the course of a single season.

Babe Ruth did it twice, in 1920 and 1920, Barry Bonds in 2001, and now Aaron Judge in the 2024 season.

In the Yankees' 5-4 comeback victory, Judge went 2-4 with the grand slam and a walk.

Judge’s walk in the first inning was the 120th of his season, and his four RBIs from the grand slam brought his RBI total up to 130 for the season.

The 32-year-old is in the midst of another spectacular season that could see him win his second MVP award in three seasons.

The center fielder is batting .321 while leading the big leagues with 52 home runs and 130 RBIs.

After hitting two home runs against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 26, it seemed that the six-time All-Star could potentially break his own American League record for most home runs in a season that he set in 2022 with 62 home runs.

Following that game, however, Judge entered a 16-game stretch where he did not hit a home run, the longest of his career.

The three-time Silver Slugger picked a good time to end his homerless streak with his 7th-inning grand slam, putting the Yankees ahead 5-4.

With the Yankees' win and the Baltimore Orioles' loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday, New York expanded its lead in the American League East to three games.

The Yankees look to extend their division lead when they again play the Red Sox on Saturday.

