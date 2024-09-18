4 US Paralympians barred from closing ceremonies after social media comments questioning teammate's disability

United States Paralympians were banned from attending the closing ceremonies for the Paralympics in Paris after comments on social media questioning a teammate’s disability.

Swimmers Gia Pergolini, Julia Ganney, Jessica Long and Anastasia Pagonis were all disciplined for comments about fellow swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley, who has the neurological disorder S9.

Their comments are clear violations of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules, according to The Washington Post.

"We can confirm that sanctions have been imposed on several athletes due to unacceptable behavior," a USOPC spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. "It is important to uphold the standards expected of Team USA athletes, and we remain committed to addressing any actions that undermine our values."

Other than being barred from closing ceremonies, the four swimmers are also subject to suspensions and loss of stipends, The Washington Post added.

Raleigh Crossley set the world record in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle event Aug. 29, and Long, who has spoken her mind about cheating in the Paralympics, jumped into the comments of an Instagram post where her teammates were celebrating the feat.

"I stand with you," Long commented after Spanish swimmer Sarai Gascon Moreno said, "S9? It’s a joke?"

Long continued to speak out after this comment, too, accusing the U.S. Paralympic committee of being too lenient.

"I’ve seen the Paralympic movement for so long. I think we have intentional misrepresentation [rules] for a reason," she said, via the New York Post. "And I think we are not using it. I think we really should, right? I want to see Paralympics with integrity. I want to see it better.

"And that’s what I will always stand for."

Gaffney’s comment was in a separate post, which said, "Not a positive impact. Intentional misrepresentation is never cute."

Pergolini responded to Gaffney with "well said" and replied "this" with a raising hands emoji next to it to confirm her approval of the comment.

Raleigh Crossley had to address those questioning her disability in Paris.

"I went from enjoying a world record to being utterly devastated that the entire world seems to think I was a cheater and that I was somehow faking the hole in my brain and the cyst in my spinal cord," Raleigh Crossley said, via the New York Post.

"To be told online by all of these bullies that I am not somehow disabled as I appear, just because I can swim faster than them, it’s pretty devastating."

