Geomagnetic storm expected to hit Earth following autumnal equinox

The Earth is expected to experience a geomagnetic storm this week following the autumnal equinox.

A sunspot erupted on Sunday, generating a coronal mass ejection (CME) on a trajectory toward Earth.

The solar plasma, propelled toward the planet at 650,000 mph, is expected to glance off the magnetosphere on Wednesday, according to Space.com.

The CME could create a geomagnetic storm in part of the world due to its occurrence near the autumnal equinox, which passed on Sept. 22.

During the spring and fall equinoxes, the Earth's magnetic poles are aligned with the sun's, making geomagnetic storms more likely.

The geomagnetic storm can sometimes cause disruption in communications or electrical blackouts.

The phenomenon can also cause the "Northern Lights" effect at high altitudes, illuminating the night sky with brilliant colors.

Earlier this summer, the dancing lights of the aurora borealis were seen across the U.S. and even in some of the southern states, after the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years took place.

