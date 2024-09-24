Expand / Collapse search
Geomagnetic storm expected to hit Earth following autumnal equinox

Geomagnetic storm can cause a variety of effects, including temporary blackouts or disruption to communication infrastructure

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
The Earth is expected to experience a geomagnetic storm this week following the autumnal equinox.

A sunspot erupted on Sunday, generating a coronal mass ejection (CME) on a trajectory toward Earth.

The solar plasma, propelled toward the planet at 650,000 mph, is expected to glance off the magnetosphere on Wednesday, according to Space.com.

A view of the Sun through a solar telescope

A view of the Sun through a solar telescope, showing solar prominences, sunspots and filaments. (Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The CME could create a geomagnetic storm in part of the world due to its occurrence near the autumnal equinox, which passed on Sept. 22. 

During the spring and fall equinoxes, the Earth's magnetic poles are aligned with the sun's, making geomagnetic storms more likely.

The geomagnetic storm can sometimes cause disruption in communications or electrical blackouts.

The phenomenon can also cause the "Northern Lights" effect at high altitudes, illuminating the night sky with brilliant colors.

Solar storms May 10

The aurora borealis from Mukilteo, Washington state, during a geomagnetic storm earlier this year. (Scott Sistek via Fox Weather)

Earlier this summer, the dancing lights of the aurora borealis were seen across the U.S. and even in some of the southern states, after the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years took place.

Fox News Digital's Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.

