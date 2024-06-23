Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Young Trump superfan brought to tears while meeting former president

The viral moment happened on Trump's swing through Philadelphia

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
A young fan dressed as former President Trump was brought to tears when he got to meet the real-life former president.

A video shared to social media by Trump deputy director of communications Margo Martin shows Trump approaching his young fan, who was dressed in a suit and tie with a blonde wig made to match the hairstyle of the former president.

Trump can be seen in the video enthusiastically greeting the child and presenting him with a signed $20 bill before posing for pictures, making the young superfan tear up in the process.

Trump meets young fan dressed as him

Former President Trump poses with a child dressed as him at Tony and Nick's Steaks on June 22, 2024, in Philadelphia, before Trump spoke at Temple University. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I like that kid! So, if your parents don't want you, I'll take you," Trump quipped to the crowd, drawing laughter.

The video quickly went viral on X, garnering nearly 900,000 views as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

The video also drew thousands of reactions from users on X, many taking shots at Trump’s opponent in the election, President Biden.

Trump meets young fan dressed as him

Former President Trump enthusiastically greets the child and presents him with a signed $20 bill before posing for pictures. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Biden would never, and could never," one user said.

"Can you imagine a young guy dressed up like Joe Biden with an ice cream cone in his hand and no hair on his head?" another user said.

"No videos of Biden ever doing things like this," added another.

Others commented on how the moment will likely be cherished by the young Trump admirer forever.

"What an unforgettable moment for this young man," one user said.

Trump meets young fan dressed as him

A young fan dressed as Donald Trump looks up admiringly at the former president at Tony and Nick's Steaks on June 22, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The viral moment happened during Trump’s swing through Philadelphia, with the former president meeting the young boy at the popular Tony and Nick’s sandwich shop.

Trump left a $500 tip at the restaurant, according to a report from Newsweek, taking the moment to also tout his proposal to make tips for restaurant workers tax-free.

