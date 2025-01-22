Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

Working 'in tandem': Republicans prep to make Trump executive orders permanent

At least one of Trump's orders is already being challenged in court

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Republican lawmakers meet with President Trump, VP Vance to advance agenda Video

Republican lawmakers meet with President Trump, VP Vance to advance agenda

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Republicans' meeting with President Trump and Vice President Vance and how they will advance the America-first agenda. 

House Republicans have no plans to allow President Donald Trump’s key executive orders to expire at the end of his four-year term.

Trump marked his first day in office Monday with dozens of new executive orders, and signaled that he is aiming to use the commander in chief’s unilateral power to enact policy when possible.

Executive orders, however, can be easily rescinded when a new administration enters the White House. They can also be subject to legal challenges that argue they run afoul of existing U.S. law, as is the current case with Trump’s order limiting birthright citizenship.

But several House GOP lawmakers who spoke with Fox News Digital are signaling they intend to stop that from happening for at least several of Trump’s key policies.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FIRST DAY IN OFFICE 

House Speaker Mike Johnson and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with President Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I see him doing things by executive action as a necessity to signal… but they’re not the best way to do things," former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Fox News Digital. "The best way to do things is the legislative process with a signature on a bill."

Perry suggested starting with Trump’s orders on the border and energy.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., confirmed at his weekly press conference that Trump’s orders will be a roadmap for the House.

"This is an America First agenda that takes both of those branches of government to work in tandem," Johnson said. "And so what he's doing is kickstarting what will ultimately be our legislative agenda."

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., a close ally of Trump, told Fox News Digital, "I think the executive orders are easy because it requires one person."

Perry on stage at CPAC

Rep. Scott Perry wants Congress to codify Trump's border and energy orders. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"Equally important in our discussions with him is the legislative piece, that we permanently enshrine some of these things or that we correct mistakes in the law that maybe have been abused in the past," Fry said.

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., suggested enshrining Trump’s rollback of Biden administration energy policies into law.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s border subcommittee, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., said he wanted Congress to back up Trump’s immigration executive orders.

"We need to codify what President Trump has put in place by executive orders – Remain in Mexico, doing away with the CBP One app," Guest said. "When President Trump leaves office in four years, those executive orders can be undone."

FIRST ON FOX: TRUMP VOWS OVER 200 EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON DAY 1

Brandon Gill

Freshman GOP Rep. Brandon Gill introduced a bill to codify President Trump's Remain In Mexico policy. (Getty Images)

Some have already taken steps to do just that. House Science Committee Chair Brian Babin, R-Texas, introduced a bill this week to limit birthright citizenship the day after Trump’s order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freshman Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, released a bill earlier this month to reinstate Trump’s Remain In Mexico policy.

"I think the border crisis is so egregious and so harmful to American citizens that everybody can see it, whether you're a Republican or Democrat," Gill told Fox News Digital. 

Former President Joe Biden rolled back several of Trump's key executive orders on his first day in office and ended enforcement of Remain In Mexico – though that was challenged in court. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics