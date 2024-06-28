Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

‘Woke’ universities put on notice for allowing ‘disgraceful mob riots’ in new GOP bill

'My legislation holds these woke universities accountable,' Rep. Jim Banks says

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A group of House Republicans are pushing for new legislation to force colleges to be transparent about their policies regarding campus protests and whether that guidance is being followed correctly.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced a bill called the No Tax Dollars For College Encampments Act, backed by six of their fellow House Republicans and several conservative groups like Parents Defending Education Action.

It's part of House Republicans' continued response to the wave of anti-Israel protests that wracked college campuses across the country this past spring. 

College protests israel

Students of American University attend a campus protest against ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza in Washington, D.C., on November 1, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Students and other activists set up tent encampments at top universities like Columbia, the University of Southern California (USC), the University of Michigan and others in protest of Israel's invasion of Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

"Last school year, makeshift encampments were allowed to flourish on campuses across the country, disrupting classes and intimidating Jewish students. This is unacceptable. My legislation holds these woke universities accountable and ensures they enforce protest rules fairly and equally, not only when it fits their political agenda," Banks told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Banks during House hearing

Rep. Jim Banks is leading the new bill. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Stefanik told Fox News Digital, "This legislation would prevent the disgraceful mob riots we saw overtake campuses across the country, including Columbia University, and make sure school leaders are enforcing policies against hostile campus takeovers. Any university leaders that fail to stand up for our Jewish community will be held accountable."

The bill would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require universities that receive federal funds to disclose what kind of policies they have to deal with civil disturbances on campus, and how they enforce those rules.

It would also mandate close monitoring of campus crime statistics at those schools.

A Columbia student looks at damage to windows of a door at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A Columbia student looks at damage to windows of a door at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024, in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Police arrested roughly 300 people in New York City earlier this year over protests on two campuses, including Columbia, where students briefly took over control of one school building. In Los Angeles, videos of activists clashing with police went viral online. 

It's not clear whether anyone was charged, however. Thirty people charged with criminal trespassing for taking over Columbia's Hamilton Hall, for example, had their cases dismissed.

All the while, Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe on campus and have claimed to witness and experience a troubling uptick in antisemitism. It's inspired House GOP investigators to launch a high-profile probe into how universities are handling those issues.

