Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

What to expect as Republicans try to salvage spending package, avoid government shutdown

House Republicans are working with President-elect Trump on a package, but a government shutdown might still be immanent

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Gingrich advises House to pass short continuing resolution, negotiate new spending bill Video

Gingrich advises House to pass short continuing resolution, negotiate new spending bill

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighs in on the massive spending bill and how to avoid a government shutdown on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The revolt by conservatives and the sudden infusion into negotiations of President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and Elon Musk has House Speaker Mike Johnson and others struggling to find a way out of their political cul-de-sac and avoiding a government shutdown at 12:00:01 a.m. ET Saturday. 

Fox News is told that Trump’s unexpected demand to tackle the debt ceiling in this package has complicated matters exponentially. Many conservatives won’t vote for any debt ceiling increase. And Democrats are balking because Republicans reneged on the deal. 

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE INTERIM SPENDING BILL

Democrats have bailed out majority Republicans on every major fiscal bill this Congress. They appear to be done with helping Republicans.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS SCRAMBLE FOR PLAN B AFTER TRUMP, MUSK LEAD CONSERVATIVE FURY AGAINST SPENDING BILL

Split photo of President Elect Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

President-elect Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) are struggling to prevent a government shutdown. (Getty Images)

Moreover, there may not be enough time to avoid a shutdown, especially if a new bill is to be produced – and conservatives demand that it lay fallow for three days before voting. 

That does not even address getting it through the Senate.

'THERE'S ALWAYS CONSEQUENCES': GOP REBELS PLOT MUTINY AGAINST JOHNSON OVER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DRAMA

Photo of Capitol Hill.

A government shutdown looms as Republicans struggle to put together a comprehensive spending package. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Accountable Tech)

Many members with whom Fox News spoke Wednessday night are now resigned to a very high chance of a government shutdown – perhaps one which bleeds through Christmas. There simply isn’t a combination of votes that unlocks this puzzle yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Congress also hasn't addressed disaster aid. Some conservatives are opposed to that for North Carolina and Florida without offsets. The fate of assistance after Hurricanes Helene and Milton is now in serious limbo.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics